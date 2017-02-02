The Wheels Keep Turning –



At the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400, coming up this month.

Last year, the sold-out crowd on hand for the Ford EcoBoost 400 witnessed a historic moment in sports when Jimmie Johnson earned the seventh title of his career. No one yet knows what excitement to expect this year or who might be the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, but it will all play out November 17-19 during Ford Championship Weekend, which will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The weekend will culminate with the Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET. So if you’re a fan—or just curious—get your tickets now by logging onto homesteadmiamispeedway.com.