From the Heart

Spread the love by wrapping up the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day—here are 10 to choose from.

Stephen Webster’s Hammerhead bracelet in 18K gold encrusted with ruby baguettes (shown) is also available with diamonds or sapphires, and in rose gold and white gold; $2,750-$80,000, visit stephenwebster.com.

Jan Barboglio Amor Candle in glass container with platinum flower and hand-blown glass heart; $70, at Neiman Marcus and neimanmarcus.com.

Candy Hearts Throw Pillow by Surya is available in three sizes; $29.99-$21.99, at Target stores and target.com.

Gucci’s “Blind For Love” and bee wool sweater for him; $1,300, at gucci.com.

Venus et Fleur arrangements of real roses come in a range of colors and different-shaped boxes and last up to a full year (with scent!); visit venusetfleur.com.

Maggie Callahan transforms chocolate into art with her customized creations perfect for Valentine’s Day. The box shown here is $56; at maggielouiseconfections.com.

Fendi Kan I Logo bag with multicolored flap and flip-lock closure, $3,200; at farfetch.com.

David Yurman Heart Double Pendant Necklace with red enamel in 18K gold, $650; Heart Earrings with diamonds in 18K gold, $990; and Heart Earrings with red enamel in 18K gold, $700; all available at David Yurman, Boca Raton, or visit davidyurman.com.

Anna Sui Romantica Eau de Toilette, $46; at Macy’s stores and macys.com.