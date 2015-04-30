BY ALISON RYAN

With tons of sun and year-round blazing temps, which often warrants half-naked bodies on full display, South Floridians know the importance of staying in shape. From rock climbing walls and putting greens to a dramatic ice skating rink, these days residents at luxury real estate developments can enjoy coveted athletic amenities that stray from the normal gym-and-pool offerings. Get the moving truck ready—and cancel your gym membership.



Ice, Ice, Baby

Life at The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, set to open in 2020, will give you a major case of FOMO. The $1.5 billion residential development checks off every box on your wish list for a home, including something South Florida isn’t used to seeing: an ice skating rink. “The design is one-of-a-kind and will take skaters to a winter wonderland outside of Miami,” says developer Jules Trump, of the crystalline underwater cave with walls made of translucent Corian and Lucite. Residents also have access to bowling lanes, a golf simulator and even the chance to pretend they’re a racecar driver with a Formula One racing simulator. When it comes to true fitness, there’s a sprawling, 6,000-square-foot fitness center that houses a yoga room, spin room and state-of-the-art equipment. Outdoor enthusiasts can surf the waves of the FlowRider (since our waters usually lack in that department) or hit the basketball court, bocce court and soccer field. Another unique perk: residents can take a deep breath in a salt room for the ultimate detoxification and relaxation.

Right Up Your Alley

Located in the up-and-coming Edgewater community, which sits on the shimmering Biscayne Bay waterfront, GranParaiso will offer its residents the chance to “strike out” with a private bowling alley and a lounge area for mingling with friends. Designed by Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni, the alley features dramatic lighting that responds to the action of the lanes, and bowlers can slip into friendly competition with custom-designed bowling balls. If you’re into star sightings, professional athletes such as Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), Gael Monfils and Arantxa Sanchez are so impressed by the property’s athletic offerings that they have already decided to call Paraiso their future home. “Celebrities are drawn to this development for its active lifestyle, which boasts programming through its own bayfront park, private marina, fitness center, spa, multiple outdoor yoga and Pilates areas, high-definition golf simulator, swimming pools and much more,” says Carlos Rosso, president of the condominium development division at The Related Group, of The Paraiso District, which is an 11-acre, four-towered community that will be completed by early 2018. “The athletes will also be able to utilize the site’s five tennis courts and club and pro shop year-round to keep in top shape.”

Social Climber

You know how working out with a gorgeous view is energizing? Well, the new SLS LUX on Brickell is taking that experience to a whole new level. Residents living at this hotspot can easily press “9” for an elevated workout experience—the ninth floor boasts an expansive rooftop terrace that overlooks the Brickell Skyline and features a 75-foot lap pool and a sports center with a combined court for tennis, paddleball and volleyball, a soccer academy court, basketball court and a bocce court. But the real star here is the rock climbing wall, which is 12 feet high and 16 feet wide. There are also fitness stations for circuit training located throughout the amenity deck and an outdoor area for yogis to bend and stretch. Really, there’s no reason to leave for a workout, but just in case, residents have access to Equinox and SoulCycle studios across the street at the soon-to-be-completed Brickell Heights.

Swing into Action

It’s no secret that golf is a favored pastime in South Florida, so why not practice your swing at home? Located in the vibrant heart of Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, Hyde Midtown features a handsome outdoor putting green on the amenities deck, located on the seventh floor. “The putting green was just another great way to incorporate an amenity that not many properties in the area have,” says Carlos Rosso, president of the condominium development division at The Related Group. The stylish property is also loaded with other athletic amenities too, like a tennis court, which is the only court in Midtown, a fully equipped fitness center, a heated lap pool and a dog park (man’s best friend needs some exercise, too). The best part: it all offers stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Skyline.

Raising the (Juice) Bar

It’s all about total wellness at the soon-to-open Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach, where an entire floor is dedicated to the “fit life.” At this uber-sleek oasis, fitness fanatics can gaze at the ocean from the beachfront fitness center, which is also outfitted with a spin studio and a private Pilates studio. An extra-special touch is the shiny, cold-press juice bar where residents can treat themselves to a healthy green elixir after a workout. And because water views are the centerpiece at Jade Signature, there’s also an outdoor, sunset yoga deck surrounded by a Zen garden, a coed hammam and Turkish bath meant for relaxing, and a water terrace with massage cabanas and Jacuzzis. There’s even a full menu of spa services—what else could you ask for at home?