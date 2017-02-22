Around Miami

El Tucán

Be transported to the bygone era of glitz and glamour that comes to life at El Tucán, a new modern­ day cabaret that reinvigorates the lavish dinner and show concepts of 1940’s Havana, Cuba. Located in Brickell, the venue features a range of musical styles from Afro­Latin to Parisian pop, bringing international DJs and emerging acts to center stage and creating the ultimate nightlife experience. In addition to an eclectic musical lineup, El Tucán houses a resident 11-piece orchestra, curated by two­-time Grammy award-winning Jazz pianist, composer and producer Marlow Rosado. The food features distinctive dishes to share and embellished cocktails that will tickle your tastebuds. El Tucán brings to life an escape from the everyday, with crystal chandeliers, gold-framed mirrors and crushed velvet accents. The intimate, theater-style venue is also open late, so guests can continue partying after hours. With strong Latin influences ingrained into its cuisine and stellar musical programming, El Tucán turns a modern cabaret into real fun!