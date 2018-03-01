50 Reasons to Eat & Drink in Miami

Food, glorious food—how Miamians love it. And cocktails, of course. Over the past 20 years, the best chefs and savviest restaurateurs have figured this out, or maybe it’s because of them that South Florida has actually become one of the world’s favorite dining destinations. The ever-evolving restaurant scene here is nearly impossible to keep up with, but damned if we don’t have fun trying. There is just about no cuisine that can’t be had here to sate any given day’s craving, and that’s something that cannot be said about any other city in this country save New York. (Take that, northern friends.)

So every year we pay tribute to the restaurants and chefs we love and appreciate, bringing to you a mere sampling of what is topnotch out there, introducing you to some new things and reminding you of favorites that somehow manage to continue to up their game year after year, shining amid a constellation of culinary stars that just swells and expands seemingly by the week. We could easily give you 500 reasons to eat and drink in Miami instead of 50, but we’d have to spend our lives in a perpetual state of consumption to do so—and somebody has to do the actual writing. So here are 50 tasty, thirst-quenching, mind-blowing reasons instead. Take our advice and don’t miss one of them.

THE FULL-ON EXPERIENCE

KIKI ON THE RIVER

What you get: The waterfront location directly on the Miami River is a lure in itself, but add to that the funky décor, distinctly hip crowd, and oh yes, the food—like Keftedakia, Greek meatballs with lemon, olive oil and mustard, or lamb chops impeccably grilled, to name but two—and Kiki is sure to land a spot on your “favorites” list after one visit. Tip: try the $24.99 prix fixe three-course lunch menu.

BAGATELLE F

What you get: Inspired French-Mediterranean dishes sourced with ­seasonal ingredients; super-cool surroundings; and lively themed nights with music and revelry to go with your dinner (check the website for specific dates).

VILLA AZUR

What you get: Beauty, beauty and more beauty—the décor, the people, the presentation of the French specialties that are served up with beautiful wines and beautiful champagne. (Pro tip: The artichoke gnocchi is a standout.)

BYBLOS

What you get: Magazine-worthy décor, hustle and bustle, authentic Eastern Mediterranean fragrances, flavors and textures, and a fun evening out whether it’s with a date or a group of friends. Don’t pass up the inspired cocktail menu, particularly the cold tea service infused with spirits and presented in gorgeous silver pots.

CAFÉ ROVAL

What you get: Go for the Bottomless Brunch in the lushly overgrown, coral garden, or sit indoors under the chandeliers in the gorgeous, stone-walled dining room. For a lighter experience, try Mezze Mondays, or any day after a hard day’s work for Happy Hour from 5 pm-7 pm. Thank you again, Mark Soyka.

PLANT MIAMI

AT THE SACRED SPACE

What you get: Open for lunch and dinner, Plant is what its name implies: a plant-based eatery offering up vegan, kosher, organic cuisine—including a variety of raw dishes—in a light-filled space that lifts your spirits while raising the bar for healthy gourmet dining.

OUR FAVORITE AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES – If we have to choose, that is….



Puerto Sagua

Le Petite Maison

Meraki Greek Bistro

Ghee Indian Kitchen Design District

Ofa Miami Beach

NIU Kitchen

Via Emilia 9

Tropical Chinese

Lona by Pablo Salas

NAOE

O’Lima Signature Cuisine

DESSERTS

GRAPEFRUIT GIVRÉ AT BOULUDSUD

GRAPEFRUIT GIVRÉ AT BOULUDSUD

Almond and Halva crumble, grapefruit sorbet, rose loukoum, grapefruit gelée, sesame foam, orange tuile and Turkish cotton candy.

TRES LECHES MILKSHAKE AT

BOCAS HOUSE & BOCAS GRILL

TRES LECHES MILKSHAKE AT

BOCAS HOUSE & BOCAS GRILL

Made with Venezuelan chichi (a rice pudding drink) topped with ice cream in a waffle cone and a slice of tres leches cake floating in condensed milk.

El Cubanito at Barton G.

El Cubanito at Barton G.

Café caramel flan with tobacco-laced gianduja chocolate cigars, guava pastelitos and café con leche sauce.

The Oh My Gosh Brigadeiro

at OMG Brigadeiros

The Oh My Gosh Brigadeiro

at OMG Brigadeiros

Belgian milk chocolate covered with milk chocolate crunch sprinkles with a little bit of condensed milk inside.

DUO BOMBOLONE CREMA AT

RISTORANTE FRATELLI MILANO

DUO BOMBOLONE CREMA AT

RISTORANTE FRATELLI MILANO

Homemade cream-fiilled Italian doughnuts like no other you've ever eaten outside of Milan.

BRUNCH

It’s our favorite weekly ritual, and nobody does it better than Bird & Bone, from simple offerings like Avocado Toast with pink salt, olive oil, hemp seeds and sprouts and the Sweet Potato Pancake Stack with toasted marshmallows, candied walnuts and maple syrup to savory temptations like the Fried Chicken & Cornbread Waffle with candied bacon and bourbon syrup and the Tipsy Texan, BBQ brisket with smoked sausage, cole slaw, pickle, Zak the Baker brioche and waffle fries. Forget Friday; is it Sunday yet?

DELI

After losing so many of the legendary delis Miami had been famous for for decades, we now can take comfort in Hank & Harry’s. The first South Florida location opened in Miami Beach first, and now, the second is open in the brand-new Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall. That means those of you who require something more substantial than a kale smoothie while you shop can tuck into a ½-lb. sandwich (preferably after trying on clothes in the mall) stuffed with hot pastrami or piled with chicken, tuna or egg salad, or go for a specialty sandwich like the Triple Play: corned beef, pastrami, and turkey stacked onto fresh challah. There’s also subs, salads, burgers and dogs, soups, breakfast, desserts, bagels and…you get the idea.

COCKTAILS

Advice from a Flamingo from No. 3 Social

Green tea-infused vodka, honey, lemon, lime, effervescent pamplemousse

Big Butter Julep from Sweet Liberty & Supply

Gra’it, aged rum, vanilla vermouth, clarified butter, angostura and chocolate bitters, sea salt and mint

Pastelito Daiquiri at Ball & Chain

Bacardi rum, guava purée, housemade honey syrup, lime juice, garnished with a pastelito

Cross-Eyed Mary at Bazaar Mar

Aged rum, lemon, honey, passionfruit espuma, coffee

Put the Lime in the Coconut at Social Club at Surfcomber

Hangar One, Disaronno, Faretti Biscotti, Sugar in the Raw, Thai coconut milk

COFFEE

With two locations (in Aventura and the Miami Design District), Blue Bottle Coffee—originally launched on the West Coast—is the place to rev up on caffeine (and nosh on a pastry should you crave one), and even take a brew class if you’re that serious about your java. bluebottlecoffee.com

WINE LIST

Though it’s undergone several transformations over the years, The Forge Restaurant | Wine Bar by Shareef Malnik today remains the wine lover’s capital of the Miami restaurant world. You don’t have to be an expert, you don’t have to want a bottle (or two, or four); you just have to love good wine. Oh, and then there’s the food….

Not Hyped, Not New…Just 3 You Must Do

La Camaronera

A long-famous, bustling spot founded by the Garcia brothers—11 in total—who were born into a family of fishermen in Cuba, this place is known for its seafood (natch)—especially Camarones Fritos (fried shrimp) and Pan Con Minuta, fresh fried fish served up on soft white bread.

Tuyo in the Miami

Culinary Institute

Unexpected fine dining in the Miami Culinary Institute with scenic views and contemporary offerings like a Vegan Banh Mi Sandwich on multigrain bread and entrées such as Grilled Miso Glazed Salmon with stir-fried vegetables.

Bombay Darbar

Moody little Indian joint in Coconut Grove beloved by locals for its authentic favorites like Channa Masala, Lamb Biryani, Daal Soup and Gulab Jamun, fried milk powder balls soaked in rose-scented syrup.

ICE CREAM

The name alone calls to mind the trademark cry of legendary Celia Cruz—“Azucar!”—and the tropical flavors (more than 24 every day) pay homage, wittingly or not, to the Cuban-American singing legend. Located smack in the middle of Little Havana, Azucar Ice Cream Company offers up scoops of Flan, Passionfruit, Mamey, Avocado, Cuban Coffee and Platano Maduros, just to name a few. The shop itself is reason enough to go, with its plastic-covered furniture, benches made of Guayaberas and yes, a giant portrait of Cruz gracing the wall. azucaricecreamcompany.com

SPECIAL TREATS

Not your standard dishes.

Sweet Corn Spoon Bread with buttermilk cream and scallions

Stiltsville Fish Bar, Miami Beach

Roasted Foie Gras with apple soubise and hard cider gastrique

The Strand Bar & Grill at The Carillon, Miami Beach

Black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressing, mizuna and pickled vegetables

ETARU, Hallandale Beach

Habitat Egg: crisp prosciutto, poached egg, Manchego foam and truffle shavings

Habitat by Jose Mendín, Miami Beach

Calamari Tagliatelle with Petrossian Caviar and Lemon Zest

Forte dei Marmi, Miami Beach

CULINARY STARS

Chef José Andrés

We love him for so many reasons—most of which we can eat—but also because the genius behind Bazaar Mar at the SLS and The Bazaar in Miami Beach, among a host of other restaurants across the country, is a world humanitarian who has personally delivered food and supplies to Puerto Rico continuously since Hurricane Irma devastated the island.

Michelle Bernstein

We adore her, we claim her and we’ll never let her go, whether the James Beard Foundation Award winner is helming some of the country’s best restaurants (Michy’s, SRA. Martinez, Seagrape, now all defunct), teaching us to cook on her TV show, SoFlo Taste, or taking on her role on the National Board of Common Threads, which was founded to bring health and wellness to kids, families and communities through cooking, nutrition and education. Michelle will always be our belle.

Jeremy Ford

The Top Chef season 13 winner and Jacksonville native is the man we have to thank for the avant-garde Stubborn Seed, which opened in early fall 2017, and the upcoming Afishonado, due this summer. Stubborn Seed’s menu rotates based on what’s in season, the cocktails are off the chain, and one of the best parts about the diminutive dining room is you can watch Ford at work behind a glass that divides the kitchen and dining room—a treat that’s as mesmerizing as the food itself.

Daniel Boulud

The perennially smiling Frenchman may not belong solely to us South Floridians, but we do have a time share that allows us to enjoy him anytime we like, either at his longtime favorite Café Boulud at the Brazilian Court in Palm Beach or his newly minted BouludSud (formerly db bistro moderne). Oh, and those madeleines….

Stephen Ullrich

The executive chef at The Strand at the Carillon Miami isn’t one whose name is bandied about incessantly in culinary circles, but it should be. His flawlessly conceived and executed menu at The Strand is enough to draw diners from near and far for repeated visits to indulge.

Adrianne Calvo

The fiery-haired Calvo is a Miami mainstay despite the fact that her fantastic eatery, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, is off the beaten path of South Florida’s dining scene. But take the drive down to her cozy resto, taste her Slow Roasted Pork Wontons with soy, guava and queso blanco, and you’ll get your first hint why it’s here to stay.

Brad Kilgore

Launching his growing empire with Alter four years ago and adding Brava at the Arsht Center—with plans for more new spots to come, among them Ember and Kaido—hasn’t diluted the young chef’s passion for creating legit interesting, delicious food, from the start of every meal to the sweet end: desserts whipped up by his equally talented wife, pastry chef Soraya Kilgore.

Kevin Cory

The chef behind NAOE Miami has a fascinating story and a background that includes time spent studying with masters in Japan, followed by a period of trying times in Miami trying to get his sushi between the chopsticks of the media that mattered. Today, he’s become a favorite not just of the critics, but all Miamians who appreciate a truly memorable dining experience.

Dena Marino

Chef Marino and husband Marcus Wade brought their now-staple MC Kitchen to the Design District five years ago, just before the area blew up into one of the favorite destinations in the city. They’re still drawing in crowds who love Marino’s modern take on Italian dishes, including at Sunday brunch, where you can recover from your Saturday night debauchery with a Pulled Short Rib, Egg and Cheese Open-Face Panino with Calabrian chili aioli, caramelized onions, arugula and pan jus.

Piyarat Potha Arreeratn (Chef Bee)

Although he made his mark here as far back as 2005 at Oishi Thai, we came to worship his culinary prowess at the now-gone Khong River House. In 2016, Chef Bee opened NaiYaRa, and his food, from the hot pots to the dumplings, along with cocktails crafted with traditional Thai ingredients including bird chili, lemongrass and galangal, is as inspired by his passion as it’s ever been.